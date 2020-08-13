Social media simmering with Covid-19 conspiracy theories and misinformation: Report

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
According to a report published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, the Covid-19 pandemic has opened the floodgates to rumours, conspiracy theories, and infodemics that are now simmering all over social media sites.
The report stated that monitoring social media data has been identified as the best method for tracking rumours in real-time and as a possible way to dispel misinformation and reduce stigma.
However, detection, assessment, and response to rumours, stigma, and conspiracy theories in real-time are a challenge, the report noted.
The authors of the report followed and examined Covid-19-related rumours, stigma, and conspiracy theories circulating on online platforms, including fact-checking agency websites, Facebook, Twitter, and online newspapers, and their impact on public health.
Information was extracted for the period December 31, 2019, to April 5, 2020, and descriptively analysed. The authors eventually performed a content analysis of the news articles to compare and contrast data collected from other sources.
“We identified 2,311 reports of rumours, stigma, and conspiracy theories in 25 languages from 87 countries,” the authors said in their analysis.
They said that claims were related to illness, transmission and mortality (24 per cent), control measures (21 per cent), treatment and cure (19 per cent), cause of disease, including the origin (15 per cent), violence (1 per cent), and miscellaneous (20 per cent).
Of the 2,276 reports for which text ratings were available, 1,856 claims were false (82 per cent).
The authors cautioned that misinformation fuelled by rumours, stigma, and conspiracy theories can have potentially serious implications on the individual and community if prioritised over evidence-based guidelines.
They further suggested that health agencies must track misinformation associated with Covid-19 in real-time, and engage local communities and government stakeholders to debunk misinformation.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...