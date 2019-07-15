Somani, Reddy stay as contenders for DCGI post

Realme X review: A phone for a demanding young generation
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last week. Currently, S Eswara Reddy holds an ad-hoc position for the post of DCGI. Reddy and Joint Drugs Controller VG Somani had appeared for the UPSC interview.
UPSC in its recommendation to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has preferred Somani as its first choice for DCGI, followed by Reddy. "The file will have to be approved by Appointments Committee and then the Prime Minister's Office for confirmation of DCGI's permanent post," said a senior official at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which ensures implementation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act across the country. CDSCO looks after quality control of drugs and cosmetics as well as approval of new drugs in India.
Reddy has been at the forefront in the action against Johnson and Johnson to compensate patients for hip implants gone wrong as also investigating the contaminated polio vaccine controversy involving Ghaziabad-based Bio-Med Private Ltd.
