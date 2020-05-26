South Central Railway adds 2 new freight terminals to aid foodgrain movement

The warehouse with a capacity 1.3 lakh tonnes established inside the PFT was taken over by Food Corporation of India for three years for preservation and transportation of foodgrains by rail to different parts in the southern States as well as northern parts of the country.

By taking the advantage of less traffic on the tracks due to the lockdown, SCR has expedited the works related to these new PFTs to enhance freight loading, said a release. So far, these each of the two PFTs has moved boiled rice of 2,400 tonnes to Arakkonam junction and Erode in Tamil Nadu. These were earlier moved by road from various warehouses close by.

During the lockdown, Indian Railways is operating freight and parcel services without any disruption to ensure the supply of essential commodities. SCR is continuously running both freight and parcel trains with particular focus on essential commodities like foodgrains, milk and milk products, fruits, fish, eggs and other perishable items by introducing services such as Dhood Duronto specials and Jai Kisan freight trains.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, said the new PFTs in Telangana will immensely help in transportation of foodgrains to different parts of the country and assist in enhancing freight loading.

The two private freight terminals (PFTs) that have been added to the network are of Lakshminarasimha Infra at Nagireddypalli Railway Station, Yadadri Bhongir district, and Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Warehousing at Kaukuntla

