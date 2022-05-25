Special 3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in Kerala

The Kerala Health department will mark schools reopening in the state with a special Covid-19 vaccination for children during May 25 to 27. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Health Rapid Response Team here on Tuesday. The department will pilot this drive in association with schools, resident associations, and volunteers, official sources said. Vaccination facilities would be arranged in all main hospitals on these days. Registrations can be done over the Co-WIN portal ahead or even on the spot at the vaccination centre.

Identity cards needed

Students must produce their school identity or Aadhaar cards, according to Health Minister Veena George. So far, 81 per cent of those in the 15-17 age group in the state have received the first dose while 52 per cent, the second dose. In the 12-14 age group, 40 per cent have received the first dose and 11 per cent, the second dose. The meeting of the Rapid Response Team also suggested increased surveillance and monitoring to check the spread of the virus as well as other infectious diseases. Genomic sequencing of Covid samples will continue, the Health Minister said.

Test positivity creeps up

One daily death was recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday while 12 others were declared based on appeal. Daily new cases confirmed on Tuesday were 747 while 376 had recovered. There have been seven days in May when no daily death was recorded but those declared through appeals have been in double-digits on most days with the maximum of 62 on May 20 followed by 51 on May 3. Test positivity rate has creeped up to a seven-day average of 2.9 per cent while active cases stood at 3,955 on Tuesday.

‘Dry days’ advised

Local self-governments have been directed to coordinate infectious disease control and prevention programmes with the department and enforce observance of ‘dry days’ on a regular basis. It was also suggested that district vector control units and field workers intensify source reduction activities to eliminate vector breeding sites.

Districts have been asked to review all disease control activities on a regular basis. The meeting also discussed the monkey pox situation and issued an alert to districts. Among others who took part in the meeting were Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary (Health), and senior officials from the Health Department.