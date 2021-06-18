A bit of history from India-New Zealand Test clashes

Cricket is an inseparable part of many Indians. In such a situation, a final of an important event is bound to create curiosity among cricket lovers – be it a shorter T20 format, ODI or a longer Test cricket format.

Interestingly, India and New Zealand have now made it to the final of the first ICC World Test Championship.

India, which started its maiden Test cricket journey with a match against England at Lord’s during June 25-28 1932, has played 550 Test matches with the other Test-playing nations in the world in its 89 years of Test cricket history.

However, it took almost 23 years for India to play its first Test match against New Zealand. First Test match between India and New Zealand was held at Hyderabad between November 19 and 24, 1955, and the match ended in a draw.

India and New Zealand have played 59 Test matches in 66 years of their Test cricket clashes. The first ICC World Test Championship is the 60th clash for these teams.

For the first time, India is playing a Test match in a neutral venue. However, New Zealand has played six Test matches in neutral venues till now.

Among Indian players, Rahul Dravid has scored the maximum score against New Zealand in Test cricket history till now. He scored 1,659 runs in 15 Test matches against New Zealand. He scored six centuries and equal number of half centuries against New Zealand.

MS Dhoni, who was also the wicket-keeper of the Indian Test team, has the maximum dismissals to his credit against New Zealand. Of the 33 dismissals in nine Test matches against New Zealand, 28 were the catches taken and five were stumpings.

The noted former Indian spinner Bishen Singh Bedi took a maximum of 57 wickets against New Zealand in 12 matches.