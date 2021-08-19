Amazon Prime Video to live stream Women's National Basketball Association games in India

Amazon Prime Video India will livestream the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) games in India, Amazon Prime Video and the WNBA announced on Thursday.

After the acquisition of New Zealand Cricket rights, Prime Video India is expanding the live showcase of global sports with the WNBA’s 25th season.

The move follows a multi-year agreement between Amazon and the WNBA in May 2021, giving Prime Video exclusive streaming rights in India to select league games each season of the agreement.

The deal marked Prime Video’s first acquisition of exclusive streaming rights in India to a women’s professional sports league.

Prime Members in India can live-stream WNBA games during the league’s 25th season with the next opportunity to watch in India on August 21, 2021. They will have exclusive access to six games from the second half of the 2021 WNBA season, which tipped-off May 5 2021.

In India, members can stream the next WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm on August 21, 4:30 am IST, followed by five other games ending with the game between Atlanta and Los Angeles on September 17. For the viewers who have missed out on the previous games, an entire replay will be available on the app in English.

Chaitanya Divan, Amazon Prime Video India spokesperson, said, “We are happy to bring the WNBA games to our viewers. We are confident that the world-class, friction-free live experience of the WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video will delight the growing base of basketball fans in India.”

“We are pleased to offer WNBA games to our fans in India through Amazon Prime Video,” said Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India.

“The collaboration will provide easy access to the games, expand our visibility and reach in the region and educate fans further about one of the most popular sports leagues in the world," added Malik.

Prime members will be able to watch WNBA on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for just ₹999 annually.