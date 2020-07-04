Bairstow, Moeen ignored as England announces squad for first Test against Windies

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali were on Saturday left out of England’s 13-man squad for the first ‘bio-secure’ Test against West Indies, starting July 8.
Ben Stokes will lead the side as England’s regular captain Root will miss the game to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
The squad features pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in addition to all-rounders Stokes and Chris Woakes.
In the spin department, England have gone with Dominic Bess. Jack Leach has been left out of the main squad and is among reserves.
The most Notable omissions from the 30-man training squad include Bairstow and Moeen.
Bairstow’s position in the side had first become uncertain in 2019 after a prolonged run of low scores. He was initially left out of England’s squad for their tour of New Zealand but was able to find a spot due to injury to Joe Denly.
Bairstow then got a spot on the tour of South Africa but scored only ten runs in two innings of the one Test he played. That left him with a tally of only 334 runs in 2019 at an average of 18.55.
Moeen took a break from red-ball cricket after being dropped from England’s set up mid-way through the Ashes. He went wicket-less his first bowling innings in the warm-up match and picked up two wickets in the second, but Bess and Leach both got more wickets.
Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.
Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...