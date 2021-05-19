BCCI calls Special General Meeting on May 29

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The BCCI has called a Special General Meeting on May 29 to discuss the upcoming cricket season in India, including the T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November.
The notice sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the meeting stated that there will be a “discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India”.
Serious doubts have emerged over the hosting of the T20 Word Cup in India with the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping through the country.
The SGM has been scheduled ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1 when the game’s governing body is likely to decide on the staging of the competition.
The ICC is expected to take a call depending on the Covid-19 situation in India, which is grim at the moment.
The UAE has emerged as the back-up venue for the event after the IPL-14 had to be suspended halfway following multiple Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.
In its apex council meeting last month, the BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for the showpiece event -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
Domestic cricket will also be discussed in the SGM.
