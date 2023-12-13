The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night released the tender for the title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2024-28 cycle.

Tata held the IPL title sponsorship rights till the end of the 2023 season, taking over from Chinese phone makers Vivo in 2022 after political tensions.

After taking over as the IPL’s new title sponsor in 2022 for the next two seasons. Tata’s contract came to an end earlier this year after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights, and obligations, etc., are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) document which will be made available on the receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹5,00,000 plus, any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 8, 2024.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and are subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid.

Prohibited brand categories not eligible to bid include Alcohol Products; Betting; Cryptocurrency; Real Money Gaming (not including fantasy sports gaming), and Tobacco, among others.

