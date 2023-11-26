The ten IPL teams released their list of retained players on Sunday ahead of the December 19 auction of players for the 2024 season. IPL 2024 is four months away and a fresh auction will take place in Dubai next month. The ten squads had time till 5 pm on Sunday to let go, trade out, and trade in players into their teams before heading into the auction.

A key player of interest was Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat Titans. It was speculated that Pandya would make a return to Mumbai Indians. Media reports suggested that the trade would be an all-cash deal comprising Mumbai paying ₹15 crore ($1.8 million approx.) as Pandya’s salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. This would have made it the largest player deal of all time. However, Gujarat Titans have retained the all-rounder for now.

GT is retaining most of its squad, letting go of Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka.

Lucknow Super Giants traded in Devdutt Padikkal to strengthen their top-order batting. Justin Langer, LSG’s new head coach said, “It’s fun times and it’s like a big game of chess. Young Padikkal - we wanted to strengthen our Indian top-order batting. He’s a good fielder and a fantastic team man. It’s part of our strategy to trade Avesh. Romario Shepherd was also traded. Daniel Sams was a tough one; he has been in fantastic form in franchise cricket around the world.”

English all rounder Ben Stokes was also released from Chennai Super Kings. Stokes had sat out of the previous season of IPL to manage his work load and fitness, and CSK has thus not retained him.

MS Dhoni is also confirmed for IPL 2024, retained by CSK for the season. With this, Dhoni will continue his captaincy for CSK for the 15th consecutive season.

Kolkata Knight Riders made massive releases, with 12 players leaving their squad including Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles.

Punjab Kings released five players including Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals released 11 players apiece. Royal Challengers Bangalore released players list which included Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Josh Hazlewood and Kedhar Jadhav. Mumbai Indians released players’ list comprising of Jofra Archer and Tristan Stubbs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad released six players.

