Chennaiyin FC inks multi-year deal with Nivia as official kit partner

Chennaiyin FC (CFC), the Indian Super League franchise, on Monday said it has roped in sports brand Nivia as the official kit partner under a multi-year deal.
Nivia will have exclusive retailing rights to CFC’s take-down and replica jerseys. “The collection will also comprise a fanwear selection of polo tees, shorts, trousers and boots, underscoring both brands’ desire to enhance the collaboration beyond a traditional sports sponsorship model,” the statement added. “This partnership clearly underlines our ascendancy within the sport and will help us widen our reach across Tamil Nadu through their distribution network. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us and we welcome them to the Chennaiyin family,” said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.
The company added that Nivia has strong footprints in the football ecosystem in India as well as Asia.
Rajesh Kharabanda, Managing Director of Nivia, said: “The new season of the ISL is around the corner and Nivia is extremely proud to be kick-starting the association with the two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC. We hope this new collaboration between Chennaiyin FC and Nivia helps bring out the best.”
