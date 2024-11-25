Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made significant investments on day one of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, securing Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore among their seven acquisitions.
The five-time IPL champions added New Zealand’s Devon Conway (₹6.25 crore) and his compatriot Rachin Ravindra (₹4 crore) to strengthen their overseas contingent. Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed was acquired for ₹4.80 crore, while Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar were bought for ₹3.40 crore and ₹1.20 crore respectively.
CSK retained their core players before the auction, including captain MS Dhoni (₹4 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore), and Shivam Dube (₹12 crore).
The franchise heads into day two with ₹15.60 crore remaining in their purse. They have 13 player slots to fill, including four overseas positions, with no Right to Match (RTM) cards left. The auction continues on November 25 with 577 players available for selection.
