Delhi Capitals says secured highest-ever sponsorship revenue with 25 sponsors

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
JSW and GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday said that it has secured its highest ever sponsorship revenue owing to a record 25 partners. The team saw a significant 50 per cent jump in revenues from 2020.
Vinod Bisht, CEO Delhi Capitals, said that the team has seen a 50 per cent jump in sponsorship revenues compared to 2020.
“Delhi Capitals is committed towards achieving greater heights, not only on the field but also off the field. In a time where global sports brands continue to deal with commercial uncertainties, our forward-looking marketing strategy has helped us capitalise on emerging trends and secure our highest ever sponsorship revenue till date. The team, along with our strong connect with our fans has made our franchise an ideal avenue for brands,” he said in a statement.
Also read: boAt, MPL, Max Life Insurance announce team sponsorship deals for IPL
In 2021, the Delhi-based IPL franchise has on-boarded a record 25 partners, 9 more than the previous year. This includes JSW, GMR and JIO, LG, Optimum Nutrition, Colgate and Nissin.
It added that it has also inked agreements with “youth-centric” brands such as Acko, Phone Pe, MX Taka Tak, and Wrogn Active.
Some of the team’s new partners include Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX. The franchise has also secured valuable licensing associations across apparel, fanwear, credit cards and audio products, driving greater fan engagement and penetration to its pan-India fanbase, it statement added.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...