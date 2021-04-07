Delhi Capitals says secured highest-ever sponsorship revenue with 25 sponsors

JSW and GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday said that it has secured its highest ever sponsorship revenue owing to a record 25 partners. The team saw a significant 50 per cent jump in revenues from 2020.

Vinod Bisht, CEO Delhi Capitals, said that the team has seen a 50 per cent jump in sponsorship revenues compared to 2020.

“Delhi Capitals is committed towards achieving greater heights, not only on the field but also off the field. In a time where global sports brands continue to deal with commercial uncertainties, our forward-looking marketing strategy has helped us capitalise on emerging trends and secure our highest ever sponsorship revenue till date. The team, along with our strong connect with our fans has made our franchise an ideal avenue for brands,” he said in a statement.

In 2021, the Delhi-based IPL franchise has on-boarded a record 25 partners, 9 more than the previous year. This includes JSW, GMR and JIO, LG, Optimum Nutrition, Colgate and Nissin.

It added that it has also inked agreements with “youth-centric” brands such as Acko, Phone Pe, MX Taka Tak, and Wrogn Active.

Some of the team’s new partners include Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX. The franchise has also secured valuable licensing associations across apparel, fanwear, credit cards and audio products, driving greater fan engagement and penetration to its pan-India fanbase, it statement added.