DHL Express becomes Mumbai Indians ‘Principal Sponsor’

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mumbai Indians on Monday announced that DHL Express has come on board as a "Principal Sponsor" and will also be the " Official Logistics Partner."
This partnership with Mumbai Indians marks DHL Express’ first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally, it added.
In a statement, RS Subramanian, Senior VP and MD, DHL Express India, said, “Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats – from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favourite: T20 Cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world."
Added Sandeep Juneja, VP - Sales and marketing, DHL Express, “As the team behind the five-time IPL winning sports team, Mumbai Indians, our brand will be placed prominently at the back of the jersey. With this new association, we will be able to take our brand into the living rooms of a large cricket fan base that cuts across gender, age groups and geography."
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "The combination of DHL Express’ international market network, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage its vast consumer interface."
