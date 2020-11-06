Diksha and Aditi in with a shot at Top-10 finish in Dubai

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok are in with a good chance of finishing in the Top-10 as they begin the final day of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic late on Friday under the lights.
Aditi finished her second round with a card of 3-under 69 following a 75 on the first day, as did Diksha Dagar earlier in the day. Diksha, too, had a 75 in the opening round.
Tvesa Malik slipped with a second straight 75 and is T-39th and Astha Madan followed her first round 75 with a disappointing 80 is T-51st.
The final day will see all the players go out in three-ball groups at the same time but from different tees.
Astha is paired with Carly Booth and Hannah Burke, while Tvesa plays with Amy Boulden and Emma Nilsson. Aditi is grouped with Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso and Gabriela Cowley, and Diksha plays with reigning Hero Women’s Indian Open winner, Christine Wolff, and Gabriela Cowley, a winner on the Justin Rose Ladies series.
Swede Caroline Hedwall maintained her lead as she added 70 to her first 65 and was now 9-under and one shot clear of Meghan MacLaren (69-67) and LPGA star Minjee Lee (72-65) found her form after a modest 72 in the first round. She shot the best round in the morning with a 7-under 65.
Celine Boutier (67-71) lies fourth at 6-under, while former World No. 1 Lydia Ko, who was 4-under on the first day is 1-under through eight holes in the second round. Also at 5-under are Nuria Iturrioz, who is 2-under through seven holes in second round and Laura Fuenstueck is par through six holes in second round.
In the second round, Diksha had a very eventful round two spurts of birdies – one which saw three in a row and another that had four in a row. Overall, she had eight birdies, three bogeys, all on the front nine, and a double bogey on Par-3 17th.
Aditi had four birdies against one bogey in a steady round.
The world’s first day-night Tour event has an interesting format which sees the professionals pair up with a team of amateurs for first two days and play continues till late into the evening under the lights with the Dubai skyline in the background,
