Diksha joins Tvesa Malik in Italian Open on LET

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan will make their first start of 2021 as they play the 2021 Ladies Italian Open this week at the Golf Club Margarain Italy. Diksha and Astha will join Tvesa Malik, who has already played at the opening event in South Africa last week. This is the second event of this season’s LET schedule.
When last time the Ladies European Tour came to Italy seven years ago, none of the Indian trio had turned professional.
Tvesa had an encouraging start in South Africa as she finished T-23, while Dagar is a past winner in South Africa. Astha, a regular on the domestic Indian circuit, is looking to make a mark in Europe.
It’s been seven years since the Tour last came to Italy and all eyes will be on Piedmont to see who will come out on top.
Back in 2014, England’s Florentyna Parker was crowned champion at Perugia Club when she clinched a one-shot victory. It was an albatross on the 14th hole in the final round which ensured Parker finished on seven-under-par for the tournament. It was her second victory on the LET as she edged out compatriot Holly Clyburn.
This year’s tournament will be the 25th edition of the Ladies Italian Open, which first took place on the LET in 1987 when Laura Davies claimed victory and the English legend had claimed four victories in Italy throughout the year.
Some of the well-known stars in the field include Christine Wolf, Becky Morgan, Caroline Hedwall, Amy Boulden, Alice Hewson, Marianne Skarpnord, Camille Chevalier and Liz Young.
Also in the field is the hugely talented Australia’s 20-year-old Stephanie Kyriacou, who clinched the LET’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ title in 2020. She had a breakthrough victory at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic while still an amateur but after her maiden win, Kyriacou turned professional.
