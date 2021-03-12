Sports

England beat India by 8 wickets in first T20I

PTI | Updated on March 12, 2021

A file photo of Shreyas Iyer during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Auckland.   -  AP/PTI

Ahmedabad, March 12 England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday.

Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock.

Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target, in 15.3 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 124 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3/23).

England: 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Jason Roy 49; Washington Sundar 1/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/44).

Published on March 12, 2021
cricket
