England beat India by 8 wickets in first T20I

Ahmedabad, March 12 England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday.

Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock.

Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target, in 15.3 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 124 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3/23).

England: 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Jason Roy 49; Washington Sundar 1/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/44).