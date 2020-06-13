Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. Scotland’s Majid Haq and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni are the other cricketers to have contracted the virus, News18 report added.

Recently, the veteran of 398 ODIs and 27 Tests, hailed the Pakistan Cricket Board's move to appoint Younis Khan as the team's batting coach for the England tour. “This is a show of cricketers and it is better if it’s run by them. All are sincere and have great individual performances when it comes to cricket or coaching. I am hopeful that they will do their jobs in the best possible manner,” he had said on his YouTube channel.

According to the News18 report, the former Pakistan skipper has helped thousands of poor with ration and other essential supplies over the past couple of months. His works had even received the backing of Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, though the cordial relation got bitter after he passed controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir.

He added: “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome ”

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to declare that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

