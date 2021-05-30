Golf: Gangjee finishes 10th in Japan; Pagunsan wins title with 11 clubs in bag

Rahil Gangjee began just the way he wanted with an early birdie on the second and then moved to Tied-second on the final day of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open. However, after that he dropped too many bogey and did not have enough birdies to keep him in contention. He did finish the tournament with an eagle but it was too late, as his even par 72 was enough only for a Tied-10th spot.

The battling finish still saw him register his best finish in 2021 and gave himself a big boost towards keeping his playing rights for 2022.

Overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan (68) won by three shots over Ryutaro Nagano (66). Both earned a spot in the 149th Open at Royal St.George’s in July.

Gangjee, third overnight, birdied the second hole and got to 10-under as overnight leader Pagunsan bogeyed early. Gangjee moved to Tied-second and one behind Pagunsan, who later lost the lead with another bogey.

However, the Filipino who caddied his own bag with just 11 clubs in it, found his form back and had six birdies against no more bogeys for 4-under 68 and 17-under total to win by three shots over Nagano (66).

With tears of joy in his eyes, Pagunsan was quoted as saying, “It took me 10 years to win. Now I am relieved. I get to go to the UK. I can go again (he played there in 2012). How do I get my visa? How are the quarantine measures?"

Playing once again with only 11 clubs in his bag, which he once again carried himself, Pagunsan started the day with a three-shot win and stayed ahead with the same margin at the end of the day.