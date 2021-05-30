Golf: Gangjee finishes 10th in Japan; Pagunsan wins title with 11 clubs in bag

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Rahil Gangjee began just the way he wanted with an early birdie on the second and then moved to Tied-second on the final day of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open. However, after that he dropped too many bogey and did not have enough birdies to keep him in contention. He did finish the tournament with an eagle but it was too late, as his even par 72 was enough only for a Tied-10th spot.
The battling finish still saw him register his best finish in 2021 and gave himself a big boost towards keeping his playing rights for 2022.
Overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan (68) won by three shots over Ryutaro Nagano (66). Both earned a spot in the 149th Open at Royal St.George’s in July.
Gangjee, third overnight, birdied the second hole and got to 10-under as overnight leader Pagunsan bogeyed early. Gangjee moved to Tied-second and one behind Pagunsan, who later lost the lead with another bogey.
However, the Filipino who caddied his own bag with just 11 clubs in it, found his form back and had six birdies against no more bogeys for 4-under 68 and 17-under total to win by three shots over Nagano (66).
With tears of joy in his eyes, Pagunsan was quoted as saying, “It took me 10 years to win. Now I am relieved. I get to go to the UK. I can go again (he played there in 2012). How do I get my visa? How are the quarantine measures?"
Playing once again with only 11 clubs in his bag, which he once again carried himself, Pagunsan started the day with a three-shot win and stayed ahead with the same margin at the end of the day.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...