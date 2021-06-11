Golf: Lahiri starts with solid 69, lies 31st at Palmetto Championship

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Anirban Lahiri left a few shots out there at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on Thursday but still managed to return a commendable 2-under 69 that placed him T-31 after the first round.
Lahiri had three bodies against one bogey. He bogeyed the 6th whole but had birdies on third, 13th and the 18th.
It was a crowded leader board and Lahiri left a makeable putt inside six feet and a few between 10-15 feet.
Lahiri who missed getting into the field at the Memorial last week, is hoping to turn the tide around this week and find the form which gave him two wins in 2015 and more recently saw him contend at Texas Open where he was fifth.
In the same field at Palmetto India’s Arjun Atwal shot. 1-over 72 and was 75th, needing a good second round to make the cut.
Meanwhile, the field has another, former Asian Tour No. 1 like Atwal and Lahiri, in Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who shot his lowest score in nearly two years with a 4-under 67 pushing him into a share of seventh place after the first round.
The 32-year Asian star wielded a hot putter at the highly-acclaimed Congaree Golf Club, snaring six birdies against two bogeys, to feature in the top-10 of a PGA TOUR leader board for the first time since last November’s Bermuda Championship.
Dustin Johnson got off to a fine start with. a 6-under 65 but was a shot behind leader Wes Roach, who was a stroke in front of Johnson, Doc Redman, Chesson Hadley and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.
Roach divides his time on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour this season, shot his lowest PGA TOUR round since November 2019.
Brooks Koepka, playing for the first time since finishing second to Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, opened with a 72 and was seven shots behind the leaders.
The Palmetto Championships at Congaree Golf Club is a replacement tournament for the cancelled RBC Canadian Open, called off a second straight season due to Covid-19 concerns.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi wasn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...