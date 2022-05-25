Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL final

David Miller and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans hug each other after winning their Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday | Photo Credit: PTI ×

Gujarat Titans entered the final of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six after being asked to bat first. GT completed the chase with three balls to spare with David Miller scoring unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 47, Jos Buttler 89) vs GT.

Gujarat Titans: 191/3 in 19.3 overs (David Miller 68 not out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out)