The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) concluded the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah with seven additions to their squad and a remaining purse of ₹15.6 crore. Notable signings included R. Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore and Devon Conway for ₹6.25 crore.

With all 10 teams participating, CSK entered the auction having retained five key players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, each at ₹18 crore, and MS Dhoni at ₹4 crore. Their current squad strength stands at 12 players, with 13 slots, including four for overseas players, yet to be filled.

Also read: IPL 2025 auction updates brought to you LIVE

The updated squad list includes:

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Here are CSK’s sign-ups from the first day of the IPL 2025 auction:

Devon Conway (₹6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (₹3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (₹4 crore), R. Ashwin (₹9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (₹10 crore), Vijay Shankar (₹1.20 crore)

CSK exhausted its Right to Match (RTM) cards during earlier bidding rounds and will approach the second day focused on filling gaps in its squad composition. The team has ₹15.6 crore remaining in its purse, the second-highest among the franchises, positioning it for potential bidding battles.

The auction resumes on Monday, November 25, with 10 teams vying for the remaining player pool from the original list of 577 cricketers.

(Source: Sports Star)