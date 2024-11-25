Rajasthan Royals secured England fast bowler Jofra Archer for ₹12.50 crore as their most expensive buy on day one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah. The franchise also added Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore to strengthen their overseas contingent.

The Royals, who retained six players, including captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, for ₹18 crore each before the auction, spent ₹23.65 crore on five players during the first day. Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.4 crore), Mumbai pacer Akash Madhwal (₹1.20 crore), and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (₹30 lahks) completed their day-one acquisition.

The franchise enters day two with ₹17.35 crore remaining in its purse and 14 slots to fill, including four overseas positions. The team has exhausted their Right to Match (RTM) cards.

The Royals’ retained players list features Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel at ₹14 crore each, West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore, and medium pacer Sandeep Sharma at ₹4 crore. The auction continues in Jeddah, with 577 players available for selection.

(Source: Sports Star)

