Formula E has cancelled the 4th Round of the Season 10 race scheduled to be held on February 10, 2024, in Hyderabad.

The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30 2023.

Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally notify MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved.

The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been India’s only official FIA World Championship event in 2024 and was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.

Other host cities confirmed on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10 include Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London. The season begins next Saturday, January 13, with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country, “ Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said in a statement.

“The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana which means that will not happen, “ he added.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost $84m in positive economic impact to the region. “

He added: “We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications. Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”

