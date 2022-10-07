Hyderabad will become the first State in the country to organise Formula E race. Top names in the league will take part in the race on February 10 and 11, 2023, on the Necklace Road.

The two-day event will see 22 drivers from 11 participating teams fight it out for victory on the 2.8-km Hyderabad Street Circuit.

Formula E is a electric single-seater racing series in the world managed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). Hyderabad joins the global network of 19 cities which includes New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco and Rome, that have won the mandate to conduct the race.

“We are hoping to hold it annually. The city will hold at least the first three races,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

With a view to presenting the State as an investment destination for the electric vehicle industry, the government is planning to organise a week-long events beginning February 6.

The Government will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix.

Talking to reporters after launching a website and logo for the event, Rao said the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week would put Hyderabad on the world EV map .

“We were one of the first states to launch EVs and Electric Storage System policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group,” he said.

“Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in the country,” he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and IT, Govt of Telangana), said that the e-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services.

On February 7, a first-of-its-kind Rall-E Hyderabad, a EV bike rally, would be conducted where thousands of bikers are expected to take part.