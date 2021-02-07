AC Milan's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal of his career

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th and 501st club goals of his career against Crotone in Serie A on Sunday to continue his remarkable form at the age of 39.

The Swede, who turns 40 in October, swept a shot into the top corner before tapping in a second after the break to reach a landmark that has been achieved over 22 years and with nine different clubs.

Ibrahimovic’s scored his first goal for Malmo in 1999 and he netted 18 times for the Swedish club before spells at Ajax (48 goals), Juventus (26), Inter Milan (66), Barcelona (22), AC Milan (56), Paris St Germain (156), Manchester United (29), LA Galaxy (53) and his second spell with Milan (27).

He has racked up 16 goals in 17 games in all competitions for the Italian club this season to spearhead their bid for a first league title in 10 years.