India to host Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023

PTI Lausanne | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

The FIH said the venues of the both the men’s and women’s World Cups will be announced later   -  PTI

Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29

India will host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced here on Friday.

While India will play host to the men’s tournament, Spain and the Netherlands have been named as the co-host of the 2022 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held from July 1 to 22.

The decisions were made during FIH’s last meeting of the year on Friday by its Executive Board.

The FIH further said the venues of the both the men’s and women’s World Cups will be announced by the host nations at a later date.

