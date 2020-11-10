IPL FINAL: Delhi Capitals wins toss, to bat against MI

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals are fielding an unchanged side while MI replaced Rahul Chahar with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.
“Putting a good total on the board in the final will be a great thing. It has worked well for us,” said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer.
MI captain Rohit Sharma, playing his 200th IPL game, said he didn’t mind losing the toss as he was “confused” but expected the strip to be a good one.
MI are chasing a fifth IPL title, while the Capitals are eying their first silverware in the lucrative event, the 13th season of which started on September 19 under strict social distancing regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four-time defending champions MI entered the final with 18 points from nine wins, while the Capitals made the grade with eight victories and 16 points.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...