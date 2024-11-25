The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction moves into its second day in Jeddah with teams holding a combined remaining purse of ₹174 crore to fill their remaining player slots. Punjab Kings leads the available funds with ₹22.50 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has the lowest at ₹5.15 crore.

Day 2 will present players numbered 85 to 564, following the same process as Day 1 until the 116th player, after which the auction will shift to an accelerated format. The accelerated auction will be conducted in two phases, with teams first submitting their preferred players list from numbers 117 to 574.

Gujarat Titans has the most slots to fill with 14 positions vacant, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals with 13 each. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the fewest spots to fill with 9 each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retains the highest purse remaining among teams that have filled more than half their roster, with ₹30.65 crore available. Mumbai Indians follows with ₹26.10 crore for their remaining nine slots.

The second phase of the accelerated auction will feature previously unsold players and those not presented during the first accelerated round. Teams will need to strategically manage their remaining purse to complete their 25-player roster requirement while adhering to the salary cap.

After Day 1’s intense bidding, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants each need to fill 12 slots, while Rajasthan Royals has 11 positions remaining. The auction will conclude once all teams have either exhausted their purse or completed their rosters.

