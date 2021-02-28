Lahiri drops to 43rd despite fine start on PGA Tour

Anirban Lahiri shot 1-under 71 despite a fine start that had an eagle and a birdie in the first five holes of the third round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve.

Lahiri finished with a bogey on Par-5 18th and was 4-under 212 for 54 holes and placed T-43rd.

Lahiri, who had an eagle on the 18th on the first day also had a second eagle on the second hole on the third day. But in the third day he had a bogey which cost him a lot of places.

Meanwhile, local favourite Rafael Campos took a share of the lead despite a series of rain delays to shoot a 5-under 67. The 32-year-old followed a birdie on the par-4 17th with a bogey on the par-5 18th to drop into a tie for the lead with Grayson Murray at 14-under 202. Campos won the 2019 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May.