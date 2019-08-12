Sports

Naomi Osaka returns to top spot in WTA rankings

PTI Paris | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a forehand to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the Rogers Cup women‚ Äôs tennis tournament. File Photo   -  PTI

US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the world number one spot in the WTA rankings on Monday.

The 21-year-old lost to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of last week’s Rogers Cup but benefitted from the second round defeat of former number one Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto.

Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne, making history as the first Japanese player to achieve it. After seven weeks on top, Barty slips to second with Pliskova in third.

The only other movement in the top 10 sees Williams, finalist in Toronto, climbing two places to eight with Sloane Stephens going in the other direction. Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the Rogers Cup following Williams’ withdrawal with back spasms in the opening set of the final, climbs 13 places to 14.

WTA rankings as of August 12 | 1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,417 pts (+1)

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,256 (-1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,185

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,223

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,120

Published on August 12, 2019
tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kohli eclipses Ganguly to become second highest run-getter for India in ODIs