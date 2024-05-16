Disney Star, the official television broadcaster for IPL, has recorded a total reach of 52 crore for the first 59 matches. As per BARC estimates, the total reach of the tournament has grown by 6 per cent compared to the 2023 edition and 41 per cent since expansion to 10 teams in 2022. Additionally, the broadcaster said that it has also recorded a “total watch time of 40,700 crore minutes”, up 17 per cent compared to 2023 and 42 per cent compared to the 2022 edition.

“Moreover, the TVR for the first 59 matches has grown by 16 per cent compared to 2023 and 43 per cent compared to the 2022 edition, highlighting the popularity and growth of the tournament on television,” the statement added.

The broadcaster added that the growth in reach of the tournament in Southern states has been impressive as CSK, RCB and SRH are vying for the coveted playoff spots this year.

Also read: IPL’s identity crisis

“The growth in reach and consumption (watch time) has been particularly notable in these markets, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana leading the charge. As per BARC, the reach of the live broadcast in these states has recorded 15.5 crore viewers, marking 8 per cent growth compared to 2023 and 26 per cent growth compared to 2022,’ the statement added.

The Southern states also recorded a total of “10,500 crore minutes of watch time”, reflecting 17 per cent growth compared to 2023 and 39 per cent increase compared to the 2022 edition, the broadcaster added.

“These numbers underscore the immense popularity and growing engagement of TATA IPL 2024 on television in the southern states,” it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit