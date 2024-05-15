The IPL, celebrated as cricket’s grand spectacle, is increasingly marred by unsavoury incidents that betray the essence of sportsmanship and respect.

While drama has long been a part of the IPL, both on and off the field, the recent episodes featuring owners like Sanjiv Goenka and Parth Jindal crossing the ‘boundary’ is a worrying trend of disrespect towards players.

In the aftermath of Lucknow Super Giants’ defeat, the unsettling sight of captain KL Rahul being berated by team owner Sanjiv Goenka on live television raises questions about the boundaries between ownership and player autonomy.

The public dressing-down of a seasoned cricketer like Rahul undermines the integrity of the sport and tarnishes the image of the IPL.

Similarly, the confrontational behaviour by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal towards players and umpires reflects a troubling disregard for decorum and sportsmanship.

Furthermore, the role of IPL broadcasters cannot be overlooked. By sensationalising player-commentator disputes and amplifying discord, broadcasters risk undermining the integrity of their own commentary team.

Cricket, deeply ingrained in the fabric of Indian society, deserves better than petty squabbles and ego clashes. Owners must remember that they are custodians of a beloved sport, not dictators of its narrative.

The IPL must reckon with its identity as a sporting event versus a commercial enterprise. The auction process, which treats players as commodities rather than athletes, perpetuates a culture of exploitation and commodification that is antithetical to the values of cricket.

The true measure of the IPL’s success will not be its profits or ratings, but its ability to preserve the integrity of cricket and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

Anything less would be a disservice to the spirit of the game and the millions who cherish it.

