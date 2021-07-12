Puma inks sponsorship deals with 18 athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Sports brand Puma has inked sponsorship deals with 18 Indian athletes ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

With this strategic move, the sports brand has added a bevy of athletes such as boxer Pooja Rani, track and field athlete Tejinder Singh, shooter Manu Bhaker and swimmer Srihari Nataraj to its roster.

Among those who have inked sponsorship agreements include hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur, and Udita Duhan.

The company said it is focused on supporting talent across multiple sporting disciplines. It has also signed parathletes including shooter Avani Lekhara, table tennis champ Bhavina Patel and discus throw athlete Ekta Bhayan.

Sports stars Mary Kom and Dutee Chand are already brand ambassadors of Puma India.

“We are thrilled and honored to sign some of the country’s finest athletes. As they continue to lead the way with their strength and athleticism, it's equally important to work with them to break down barriers on the field of play. As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sports is testament to this,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India & Southeast Asia.