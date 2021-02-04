Sharma shoots 69 in opening round at Saudi International

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Shubhankar Sharma hung in to ensure an under par round as he carded one-under 69 on the first day of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
Starting from the 10th, he was one-over through 12 and then birdies on the fourth and seventh ensured he finished in red numbers and was lying T-49.
David Horsey and Stephen Gallacher, whose last win came in India at the Hero Indian Open in 2018, were in superb form with rounds of 61 and 62 to be right up on the leaderboard. Horsey's nine under par 61 gave him a one shot clubhouse lead over Gallacher.
Summing up his round, Sharma said, “There was no momentum in the whole round. To be honest it could have been a lot lower had my irons been better on course, I didn’t hit too close and these greens aren't easy to read. They are not as flat as last week and have a lot of slopes in them.
“I think I battled hard to finish minus one; had to make an up-and-down on the last hole to make par to stay in red numbers. So all in all, I'm pretty pleased with the effort, but you know as a player you're always looking for some extra shots and hopefully that happens tomorrow.”
On the last hole, Sharma landed in the rough and the ball went through the cart path and went into the waste area. “I was unlucky to catch a bad break and the ball was in a kind of a bowl. Got it onto the fairway to 90-95 yards and made up and down for par. I was pleased with that.”
He concluded, “As I said, on this course you need momentum. I found that I could have made some more birdies on the back nine especially in the morning when there wasn't much wind. So it is something to work on in the afternoon, but at least I'm in the red numbers.”
England's Horsey carded nine birdies – seven of which came in a spectacular inward 28.
Two of Gallacher's four European Tour titles have come in the Middle East but the Scot endured a difficult 2020 campaign as he finished 173rd in the Race to Dubai Rankings.
Bernd Wiesberger (64) was third and six players were tied for fourth and it included Bryson DeChambeau (65).
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 3-under for the day in T-19, as were in-form Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau were all 2-under and T-31st. Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia shot even par 70 and were T-71st.
The event is being telecast live in India on 1Sports and presented by Hero MotoCorp.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...