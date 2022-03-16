Tata Communications, Formula 1 announce multi-year tie

Formula 1 and Tata Communications on Wednesday announced a multi-year collaboration, with Tata Communications returning to sport as the official broadcast connectivity provider of Formula 1.

Tata Communications will provide global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution for Formula 1.

“For this, the company will facilitate the transfer of more than 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1’s Media & Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds, enabling F1 to broadcast to over 500 million fans in 180+ territories globally,” it said in an official release.

Following the introduction of Formula 1’s remote broadcast operations in 2020, Tata Communications has enabled a 34 per cent reduction in the organisation’s travelling freight.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships.”

“They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans. This trust has been built over many years of working together, pushing forward advancements in technology in sport — on and off the track. Tata Communications’ connectivity continues to support F1’s drive for agility and sustainability with remote production introduced in 2020 — part of our aim to be NetZero Carbon by 2030. We are excited to grow together in the future and share the incredible journey Formula 1 is on,” said Domenicali.

“As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts,” said Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications.

“And, Formula 1 is at the core of all things speed, action and thrill. We are delighted to renew our relationship and empower Formula 1’s tomorrow, today,” Lakshminarayanan said.

Tata Communications continues to develop digital-first media and entertainment services for immersive fan experiences. The company also expanded its bandwidth capacity or media backbone to 100G, driving innovations in video, remote production, and so on.

Tata Communications stock closed at ₹1,172.15 on the BSE on Wednesday, up ₹46.45 or 4.13 per cent.