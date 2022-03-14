Telegram introduces Live Streaming with other apps, among other new features in latest update

Telegram Messenger has rolled out multiple new features in its latest update for users.

This includes live streaming with other apps, improved download manager, better documents sharing features and a new attachment menu with unique file maneuvering capabilities, among other features.

With the latest update, Telegram has added a new feature that lets users who broadcast from streaming tools such as OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster to add overlays and multi-screen layouts.

The feature adds to its existing capability of supporting live video broadcasts with unlimited viewers in Groups and Channels.

“This new feature will be helpful for professional bloggers and journalists who are increasingly using Telegram live streams to reach their subscribers,” Telegram said in a statement.

File management

Separately, users will be able to see a new icon in the Search bar when files are actively downloading. Telegram supports the sharing of files up to 2GB each, since 2020.

Users can tap the icon or go to the ‘Downloads’ tab in Search to view and manage the files. They can pause and resume all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

It has also added a new attachment menu with the update. With this, users can manage and preview their album before sending multiple photos. The new attachment menu allows them to rearrange or remove selected media.

“On iOS, the Attach attachment menu has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app,” it said.

The in-app camera option has been integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar will give quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more.

Further, the updated Files tab shows recently sent files and allows users to search for them by name.

“The unique night mode gives panels and headers a subtle transparency effect which allows chat backgrounds, stickers and media to shine through as a user scrolls. This update brings more of the best visual technologies in the world from other platforms to Android,” it further added.

Privacy settings

On Android and macOS, log in has been revamped with new animations. On Android, the update allows the digits from login code to slide into place. On Telegram for macOS, users can watch the Matrix code fall in the QR Code login screen.

Telegram enables users to create a unique @username from the Settings page, giving others an easy way to contact via Search or t.me/username link without sharing phone number.

It has updated this feature, enabling the sharing of a direct t.me link to the phone number that instantly opens a chat with the user.

“The link will only work if your privacy settings let others find you by your phone number,” it noted.

“With t.me links like t.me/durov, anyone can preview profiles, posts or entire public channels in their browser – even if they haven’t signed up for Telegram yet. These web previews have a new look, adding chat backgrounds and design elements from the fully-featured Telegram Web client,” it added.