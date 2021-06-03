Tvesa ready to roll in France after fine Italian show on Ladies European Tour

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Tvesa Malik who contended last week at the Italian Open is back on the tee for the Jabra Ladies Open this week alongside Astha Madan, as Diksha Dagar is not playing this week.
The 25-year-old Tvesa, who got off to a fine start in 2021 with a T-23 finish in Investec Women’s South Africa Open and T-10 at the Italian Open, is lying 14th on the LET Order of Merit. The finish in the Italian Open was Tvesa’s third Top-10 in his career and for a while it looked like she was close to a breakthrough win as she rose into joint lead soon after the start of the third and final round. Then the birdies dried up and let down by her putter she finished T-10, a fine finish but less than her own expectations.
Tvesa’s best finish on the LET came in 2019 when she was T-6 at the Hero Women’s Indian Open and she has Top-10s in France (ladies Lacoste Open in 2020) and now Italian Open.
Astha Madan, who is playing as many events as she can get into to gain experience and a foothold on the Ladies European Tour, will tee off with Hannah Burke and Florentyna Parker. They are off in the first group in the morning.
Tvesa plays with Spaniard Marta Martin and South Africa’s Lejan Lewthwaite, who travelled with her from Italy to France and they tee off at 8.47 am.
The field includes amateur last week’s winner and home heroine Lucie Malchirand, the 18-year-old, teeing up in only her third LET event.
All three former champions of the event – France’s Isabelle Boineau (2017), Astrid Vayson de Pradenne (2018) and England’s Annabel Dimmock (2019) are in the field for this year’s event.
Other top stars include the 2016 Order of Merit winner Beth Allen alongside 2020 tournament winners Amy Boulden, Alice Hewson and last season’s LET Rookie of the Year Stephanie Kyriacou. She’s joined by Christine Wolf, Meghan MacLaren, Marianne Skarpnord, Becky Morgan, Jenny Haglund and European Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall. The 2017 and 2019 winner of Ladies European Thailand Championship, Atthaya Thitikul, is also in the field.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...