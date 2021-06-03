Tvesa ready to roll in France after fine Italian show on Ladies European Tour

Tvesa Malik who contended last week at the Italian Open is back on the tee for the Jabra Ladies Open this week alongside Astha Madan, as Diksha Dagar is not playing this week.

The 25-year-old Tvesa, who got off to a fine start in 2021 with a T-23 finish in Investec Women’s South Africa Open and T-10 at the Italian Open, is lying 14th on the LET Order of Merit. The finish in the Italian Open was Tvesa’s third Top-10 in his career and for a while it looked like she was close to a breakthrough win as she rose into joint lead soon after the start of the third and final round. Then the birdies dried up and let down by her putter she finished T-10, a fine finish but less than her own expectations.

Tvesa’s best finish on the LET came in 2019 when she was T-6 at the Hero Women’s Indian Open and she has Top-10s in France (ladies Lacoste Open in 2020) and now Italian Open.

Astha Madan, who is playing as many events as she can get into to gain experience and a foothold on the Ladies European Tour, will tee off with Hannah Burke and Florentyna Parker. They are off in the first group in the morning.

Tvesa plays with Spaniard Marta Martin and South Africa’s Lejan Lewthwaite, who travelled with her from Italy to France and they tee off at 8.47 am.

The field includes amateur last week’s winner and home heroine Lucie Malchirand, the 18-year-old, teeing up in only her third LET event.

All three former champions of the event – France’s Isabelle Boineau (2017), Astrid Vayson de Pradenne (2018) and England’s Annabel Dimmock (2019) are in the field for this year’s event.

Other top stars include the 2016 Order of Merit winner Beth Allen alongside 2020 tournament winners Amy Boulden, Alice Hewson and last season’s LET Rookie of the Year Stephanie Kyriacou. She’s joined by Christine Wolf, Meghan MacLaren, Marianne Skarpnord, Becky Morgan, Jenny Haglund and European Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall. The 2017 and 2019 winner of Ladies European Thailand Championship, Atthaya Thitikul, is also in the field.