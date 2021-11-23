Sports

TVS Eurogrip will be the principal sponsor of CSK for 3 years

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 23, 2021

The partnership will give the company visibility on the front of the Chennai Super Kings’ famed yellow jersey

TVS Srichakra Ltd, a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheeler tyres, and Chennai Super Kings Ltd have signed a deal under which TVS Eurogrip will be the Principal Sponsor of the CSK Team for the next three years (2022-2024).

Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip will launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings’ famed yellow jersey. CSK has the largest and most engaged fan base amongst all IPL teams, according to a statement

“TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity. We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association,” said P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited said,

“It’s going to be an exciting phase (the next three years) for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans and spread yellow far and wide,” said K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd
cricket
