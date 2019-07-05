Sports

West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan

Reuters LEEDS | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

West Indies' Chris Gayle attempts to run out Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah at ICC Cricket World Cup at Headingley, Leeds, Britain on July 4, 2019.   -  Reuters

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday to secure their second win of a disappointing tournament.

Shai Hope capitalised on an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 after electing to bat.

Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field, dropping catch and missing run-out chance.

Ikram Alikhil (86) and Rahmat Shah (62) shared a century stand to keep Afghanistan's hope of their first victory in the tournament alive.

But Carlos Brathwaite (4-63) and Kemar Roach (3-37) wrecked their middle and lower order as Afghanistan, who were all out for 288 in exactly 50 overs, finished their campaign with nine defeats in as many matches to finish bottom of the standings, one place below West Indies.

