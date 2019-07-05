West Indies sign off with victory over Afghanistan

SuperZop raises ₹8 cr in pre-Series A round
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday to secure their second win of a disappointing tournament.
Shai Hope capitalised on an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 after electing to bat.
Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field, dropping catch and missing run-out chance.
Ikram Alikhil (86) and Rahmat Shah (62) shared a century stand to keep Afghanistan's hope of their first victory in the tournament alive.
But Carlos Brathwaite (4-63) and Kemar Roach (3-37) wrecked their middle and lower order as Afghanistan, who were all out for 288 in exactly 50 overs, finished their campaign with nine defeats in as many matches to finish bottom of the standings, one place below West Indies.
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
Mumbai-based start-up helps businesses find their identity online
Health and fitness start-up Curefit has raised about ₹830 crore ($120 million) in a Series D round led by ...
MGH Labs uses chemicals that mimic human body odour to trap the vector
USFDA observations on contamination at a plant, and lack of near-term blockbuster products have taken a toll ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Allocation for the Rural Water Mission is up, but is that all the country needs?
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government amid much anticipation and ...
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...