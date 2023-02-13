India’s star opener, Smriti Mandhana, has become the most expensive player at the ongoing player auctions for the Women’s Premier League. The 26-year-old batsmen broke the bank early being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore.

However, Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was another coveted player went for much cheaper – sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹1.8 crore.

30-year-old English all-rounder, Nat Sciver, is the second most expensive buy so far, signed by Mumbai Indians for ₹3.2 crore.

Each team had a maximum purse of ₹12 crore to start off with and teams have already broken the banks in some way.

The remaining purse for the teams is as follows:

Delhi Capitals: ₹6.7 crore

Gujarat Giants: ₹6.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹6 crore,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹4.9 crore

UP Warriorz: ₹5.2 crore

Experts predict that Mandhana will likely remain the most expensive buy for the auction.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the third most expensive player and the marquee for UP Warriorz, which scooped her in the at ₹2.6 crore.

448 players are up for auction at the inaugural WPL auction in Mumbai, but only between 75 and 90 players will secure spots. The five franchises can buy a minimum of 15, and a maximum of 18 players.

