Sputnik V: Second consignment of vaccines arrives in Hyderabad

The second consignment of Russian Covid19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has arrived in Hyderabad from Russia on Sunday.

According to sources, 60,000 doses of vaccines have been sent by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories as part as part of the second tranche in a special flight.

On May 1, Dr Reddy's, the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India as part of an agreement entered into with RDIF, received 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V. The company has a contract with RDIF for 250 million doses of the vaccine.

The samples of the second batch of doses received on Sundau will have to be tested and approved by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh before release into the market.

On May 14, the company had announced `soft launch of the vaccine at a price of Rs 995 per dose. It working on making the vaccine available in over 35 cities across the country by next month through public and private channels.

Sputnik V is a double dose vaccine to be taken with an interval of 21 days after the first dose with an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.