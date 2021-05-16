Sputnik V: Second consignment of vaccines arrives in Hyderabad

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The second consignment of Russian Covid19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has arrived in Hyderabad from Russia on Sunday.
According to sources, 60,000 doses of vaccines have been sent by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories as part as part of the second tranche in a special flight.
On May 1, Dr Reddy's, the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India as part of an agreement entered into with RDIF, received 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V. The company has a contract with RDIF for 250 million doses of the vaccine.
The samples of the second batch of doses received on Sundau will have to be tested and approved by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh before release into the market.
On May 14, the company had announced `soft launch of the vaccine at a price of Rs 995 per dose. It working on making the vaccine available in over 35 cities across the country by next month through public and private channels.
Sputnik V is a double dose vaccine to be taken with an interval of 21 days after the first dose with an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...