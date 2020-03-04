Stanford School of Business postpones Stanford Seed Transformation Network Summit 2020

Amid a series of event cancellations citing public health concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers of the Indian edition of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Summit 2020 on Wednesday announced that they will be postponing the event in light of the outbreak,

The event hosted by the Stanford Graduate School of Business was scheduled to be held in Mumbai on March 13 and 14, 2020.

The summit was meant for Indian entrepreneurs and was organized to share insights on how Stanford’s Seed Transformation Program is positively impacting the entrepreneurial culture in South Asia and Africa and helping entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.

It was to be attended by eminent speakers and participants including Mr Jonathan Levin, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business, Mr Darius Teter, Executive Director, Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies (Seed), Mr Baba Shiv, Professor of Marketing, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University and Ms Paula Mariwala, Managing Director, Seedfund Advisors and Co-Founder & President of Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India among others.

The Seed Transformation Program is Standford’s 12-month program Designed specifically for business owners and their teams across major countries including India and Africa.

The organizers have finalised the new dates for the event yet.

This is not the first major event in India to be called off due to the outbreak. Earlier today, tech giant Amazon announced that it will be cancelling the flagship summit of its cloud technology arm, Amazon Web Services which was to be held in Mumbai from April 17-19.

So far, 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in India including 16 Italian tourists.