Stark Communications bags ‘Agency of the Year Big Bang Awards 2019’

Stark Communications has bagged the Advertising Club Bangalore’s ‘Agency of the Year Big Bang Awards 2019’.

Stark Communications won the maximum Gold and Silver awards totalling to eight awards and Presto Advertising won the maximum of Bronze totalling to seven awards this year at the event held at ITC Gardenia.

The Bengaluru’s Big Bang awards in its 24th edition witnessed entries from 73 agencies and seven clients, spread across 13 cities.

The jury panel had over 20 prominent advertising professionals such as Harish Bijoor, Sundar Madakshira, Chetan Asher and Ashok Lalllato judge the entries. Adguru Prasoon Pandey and Sachin Sharma, Director Sales, TikTok were also present at the event as chief guests to discuss the future of the advertising industry.

Bengaluru No 2 for advt talent

“As the advertising industry continues to grow, new opportunities and newer challenges seem to be emerging. Our theme this year ‘Breaking The Rules’ focused on recognising the digital creative content that broke the conventional rules in order to capture the new age consumer,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.

“Over the last two decades, Bengaluru has emerged as the key advertising hub of South India. Apart from this, myriads of home-grown agencies have also made a mark, making Bengaluru the No 2 city for advertising talent after Mumbai,” he added.

Prasoon Pandey, commenting on the event, said “With this edition of Big Bang Awards, we would want to push content that takes an unconventional route. Only by challenging the conventional, you can increase the bar of your creativity and deliver the remarkable.”

The focus this time was to discuss the new age advertisement trends that are taking the market by storm. The advancement of cognitive technologies and programmatic further underscore the need for checks and balances,” he added.

“With the success of this event we look forward to entries for Big Bang Awards II for excellence in Media and Wellness open on September 23 on www.bigbangawards.com and the event will be held on November 15. We urge the media and creative agencies to enter their work," said Arvind Kumar, Executive Director, The Advertising Club Bangalore.

Malvika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “This year we saw a lot of emerging digital agencies and everything was quite exciting and we are hoping that Big Bang 2, coming up next, is even more exciting”.