‘States should build conductive work environment for industries’

The Union government’s objective is to create a favourable environment where both global and Indian businesses could thrive, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs has said.

The twin initiative is to make India a global hub for skilled professionals and a global investment destination. States should ensure that their industries and businesses have a conductive work environment, sans strikes and hartals for their growth, he said at the 2021 Business-Entrepreneur Awards Ceremony organised by TiE Kerala.

The journey of the award winners would be an inspiring tale to budding entrepreneurs, he said. Muraleedharan lauded the efforts of TiE Kerala in building entrepreneurial mind-set and changing the outlook of common man towards start-ups from ‘risky’ and ‘non-rewarding’ into a calling which is Atmanirbhar, fulfilling, rewarding and worthwhile to pursue.

Rising number of start-ups

The number of start-ups increased to over 60,000 in a short span. The unicorn wave in India is still going strong — the first two months of 2022 saw one unicorn adding up every five days. With the government’s pro-active role, we can expect 100+ new unicorns in 2022, he added.

VK Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS software was honoured with Life Time Achievement award. The other award winners are listed below:

Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year — Danesa Raghulal, Executive Director, Elite Foods and Innovations Group. Start-up Entrepreneur of the year — Joseph Babu, Co Founder and Director, Riafy. Scale Up of the Year — Anish Achuthan,Co Founder and CEO, Open Financial Services. Innovator of the year — Alvin George, CEO, VST Mobility Solutions. Ecosystem Enabler Award — Baiju Nedumkeriyil, Founder and Managing Director, Technolodge and Deepu S Nath, Managing Director, FAYA USA. Social Impactor of the year — Pradeep PS, Founder and CEO, Farmers Fresh Zone. Entrepreneur of the year — Thomas John, Founder and Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd.