Amidst nationwide outrage at the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said strictest punishment should be handed out in such cases and there ought to be fear of consequences among culprits.

In his Independence Day address to the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister touched upon a wide range of issues including the need for ‘One Nation-One Election’ and a ‘secular civil code’.

“As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded the strictest of punishments at the earliest - this is important to instill confidence in society,” he said.

He said that fear of punishment must be struck among the perpetrators. “It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear,” he said.

Election Reforms

The PM said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue of election reforms and all political parties have given their views on ‘One Nation-One Election’. A committee, he added, has submitted a report.

“Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections,” Modi said, adding, “We have to come forward to realise the dream of one nation one election.”

Civil Code

Making a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, the PM said laws that divide the country have no place in a modern society and must be done away with.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly held discussions on uniform civil code, given orders, because a large section of the country feels, and rightly so, that the current civil code is a communal civil code, a discriminatory civil code. The Constitution tells us, the Supreme Court tells us to and it was the dream of the Constitution makers. So it is our duty to fulfill it,” the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of Red Fort, two months after he started his third term.

“There must be widespread discussions, everyone should come forward with their opinions and laws that divide the country on religious lines must be done away with. They have no place in a modern society. Time demands a secular civil code. And then we will be free of religious discrimination,” the Prime Minister said.

Bangladesh

The PM hoped that the situation returns to normalcy in Bangladesh. He said there is a lot of concern in India for the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country. “India always wants that our neighbouring countries walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace and it is in our values. In the coming days, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh for its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we believe in the welfare of humankind,” he said