Sunil Mathur elected new chairman of CII Western Region

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director & CE0, Siemens Limited has been elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the year 2020-21. He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj MD and CEO, Bajaj Finserv Ltd

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Western Region for the same period.

Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council held in Mumbai.

The major focus areas for the Western Region would be skilling and employability, rural-urban connect, environmental sustainability and corporate governance.

