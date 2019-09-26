District administration offers rehabilitation for residents of Maradu flats

The Ernakulam district administration has, in association with Maradu Municipality, has offered to make necessary arrangements for rehabilitating residents of the four flats ordered to be razed by the Supreme Court for CRZ violations.

The administration has informed that none of the residents would be thrown out to the streets following an eviction process which is currently going on. Also added that the necessary steps have been taken in this regard.

Those who need rehabilitation should place their request with the Municipal Secretary by applying in a prescribed format. Authorities have also sought the cooperation of relatives of the flat owners to come forward and render necessary support for shifting those of advanced age and bedridden patients .

Meanwhile, in an early morning operation, the authorities severed the power connection in all these apartments as part of the steps to demolish. The plan was executed at 4.30 am to avoid use of force and public protest.

The residents had closed the gate of H2O Holy Faith, one of the four apartments , when KSEB workers arrived. The officials then proceeded to snap the power lines from a nearby transformer.

Resident had also gathered at the Portico holding placards. Despite disruption in the power supply, a few decided to stay in the apartments.

The lifts of the flats are now being operated using generators. However, the residents said they could not afford to use generators for long considering the costs.