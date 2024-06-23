Weeks after the arrest of his younger brother Prajwal, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) Suraj Revanna after he was accused of sexual assault by a fellow JD(S) worker.

A male party worker filed a case against Suraj Revanna after alleging the latter sexually assaulted him in his farmhouse in Hassan district on June 16. According to the complainant, Suraj Revanna coerced him into committing unnatural acts under the guise of political advancements. Suraj was arrested today following a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him in the Holenarasipura police station on Saturday evening under Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons with a common intention). The Director General of Police, CID, Special Units, and Economic Offences have been directed to further the investigation.

Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has refuted the charge and alleged that the man filed a false complaint after refusing to pay him ₹5 crore.

Talking to media, he said, “I deny all accusations against me. A FIR has been filed. All details will come out during the investigation. I have faith in the law of the state. This is a complete political conspiracy, but I won’t discuss anything more. People will see for themselves.”

The Revanna family has been under scrutiny amidst ongoing controversies involving Prajwal Revanna, who faces accusations of rape and sexual abuse. Adding to the turmoil, his father, MD Revanna, has been arrested on charges of allegedly abducting a woman connected to the case involving Prajwal Revanna, who is the MP for Hassan. Furthermore, his mother has also been implicated in allegations of kidnapping related to the same sexual harassment case.

In response to Suraj’s arrest, JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda stated, “I am not informed about this incident. If he is found guilty, he will face the consequences. I have maintained the same stance regarding Prajwal Revanna - I do not support wrongdoers, even if they are family. The law applies equally to everyone.” He added that in a recent cabinet meeting, CM Siddaramaiah mentioned the need for appropriate punishment for offenders, a sentiment JD(S) shared. “It is unjust to blame an entire party for the actions of one individual, regardless of their prominence. All individuals, no matter their stature, must face legal consequences for their actions,” said the party worker.

Meanwhile, mother Bhavani Revanna was granted anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court on June 18.