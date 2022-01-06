Syntizen partners with the Odisha government to provide life certificates to pensioners via video KYC

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Syntizen, a Digital Identity Solutions provider, has partnered with the Odisha government to provide a Video KYC solution to help them offer life certificates to pensioners.
Odisha has become the first State in the country to deploy a digital process which includes Aadhaar Validation for smoothening the process of obtaining a life certificate.
The beneficiaries of the service will be the five lakh pension seekers across the State.
Speaking about the initiative with the Odisha Government, Siddharth Kukatlapalli, Co-founder and CBO, Syntizen, said, “We, at Syntizen, always envisioned furnishing services that could help corporate enterprises, governments, and people around the country. Our identification checking and instant service delivery systems are ingenious and fool-proof at the same time. We are glad to showcase it on a large platform by helping the Odisha government facilitate efficient distribution of digital life certificates to around 5 lakh pension seekers in the state.”
This AI-powered solution seeks to provide an amicable remedy to the issues faced by many pensioners every year. Receiving a pension is a tedious route where a pension seeker needs to submit a life certificate to get the retirement benefits. The physical process is slow and inconvenient.
Al/ML based solution
Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), a PSU under IT Department, Government of Odisha in partnership with Syntizen Technologies and Dept of Finance is providing the Al/ML based solution to issue life certificates and ease pension disbursements.
Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS, Chairman OCAC & IT Secretary, Odisha, said, “People often associate government-related work to be time-consuming because of the amount of effort that goes into going from office to office. It was no different for pensioners. We wanted to make things simpler and Syntizen does that well. We are looking forward to incorporating the digital authentication process into other government services as well”.
Syntizen is looking to offering Video KYC-based life certificates in other states. Currently, Syntizen provides Aadhaar solutions to several states, such as the Telangana government, Uttar Pradesh government, Tamil Nadu government, and Andhra Pradesh government.
